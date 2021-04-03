Jones leads balanced Penn State past Minnesota

The Gophers have lost six straight and have not won a road game in 10 tries this season.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Myreon Jones scored 17 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, as five Penn State players reached double-figures and the Nittany Lions walloped Minnesota 84-65.

Izaiah Brockington scored 14 points with seven boards, and Trent Buttrick finished with 13 points, making three from distance.

Harrar added 12 points with 11 rebounds, and Jamari Wheeler scored 10 with five assists. Minnesota’s Marcus Carr needed 22 points to reach 1,000 for his career and scored exactly that many, with 13 coming in the second half.