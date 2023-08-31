x
Minnesota Golden Gophers

Gophers rally to take down Cornhuskers in season opener

Dragan Kesich connected on a 46-yard field goal as time expired to lift Minnesota to a 13-10 win.

MINNEAPOLIS — Dragan Kesich connected on a 46-year field goal as time expired to lift the Minnesota Gophers to a 13-10 victory Thursday night over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The kick capped a 10-0 run for the Gophers in the final 2:32 to complete the comeback.

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis hit Daniel Jackson for a 13-yard touchdown with 2:32 to play to tie the game and cornerback Tyler Nubin intercepted a pass on Nebraska's ensuing possession to set up the game-winning drive. Nubin led the way defensively with a pair of picks, both leading to points.

Kaliakmanis went 24-for-44 for 196 yards a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed six times for 17 yards.

