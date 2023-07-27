Logan Cooley changes mind, leaves Gophers for the NHL

After announcing he would skate one more year at the U of M, the All-Big Ten center announced Thursday he signed a deal with the Arizona Coyotes.

MINNEAPOLIS — U of M phenom Logan Cooley is done with college hockey, announcing Thursday he is leaving the Gopher program after inking a three-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes.

Cooley was a mainstay on the NCAA runner-up club, centering the top line and notching a team-best 22 goals and 38 assists. He recorded at least a point in 32 of the Gophers' 39 games during the 2022-23 season, was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award (given to college hockey's best player) and was named to both the NCAA Frozen Four All-Tournament Team and the All-Big Ten first team.

The Gophers were banking on Cooley after the talented forward said he was coming back to skate for one more season with linemate Jimmy Snuggerud, but the Coyotes apparently helped change his mind. Cooley was selected by Arizona third overall in the 2022 draft after starring with the U.S. National Development Team.

"We are thrilled to sign Logan to an NHL contract," said Coyotes G.M. Bill Armstrong at a press conference introducing Cooley. "Logan is an incredibly skilled player who had an excellent season with the Golden Gophers last year. He has established himself as one of the top prospects in the world. He is a very important player for us, and he has an extremely bright future ahead. We look forward to watching him play for the Coyotes for many years to come."

Details of Cooley's deal are not yet available.

