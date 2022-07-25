Minnesota adds freshman forward Betts after reclassification

After moving up his graduation by a year, the 6-foot-8 forward will join the Gophers before the start of the upcoming season.

MINNEAPOLIS — Freshman forward Kadyn Betts will join the University of Minnesota for the upcoming basketball season after he moved up his high school graduation.

The Gophers announced Betts' reclassification on Monday. The 6-foot-8 product of Pueblo, Colorado, was originally a 2023 recruit. Betts averaged 22.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game and led the state in double-doubles. He was a team captain, a straight-A student and the junior class president in his final year at Central High School.

Betts could help fill part of the void created on the wing by the season-ending knee injury suffered earlier this summer by forward Parker Fox. He is one of five incoming freshmen who will join three transfers on the roster for Minnesota this upcoming season.

Head coach Ben Johnson said in the team's announcement that they're excited for Betts to join the roster and that he comes from "a great basketball family."

"I love his high academic background along with his contagious passion and energy for Gopher Basketball," Johnson said. "He has a great skill set with an ability to really shoot the basketball. I love his size and versatility he will bring to our wing position and I look forward to developing him both on and off the court."

According to the university, Betts' father played college basketball at San Diego State University and his brother played at the Air Force Academy and the Colorado School of Mines.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: