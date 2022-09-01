Former Gopher coach Jerry Kills returns to the U of M for football opener

During an interview in 2017, Kill promised to never step foot back at the University of Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Gophers football team kicks off their home opener at Huntington Bank Stadium at 8 p.m. Thursday.

They are taking on New Mexico State, coached by former Gophers coach, Jerry Kill.

Kill left the Gophers mid-season in 2015 for health reasons. He said the move crushed him.

Then in 2017, he promised to never step foot back at the University of Minnesota. He was upset about the firing of his long-time assistant and then-head football coach, Tracy Claeys.

He also publicly criticized current coach P.J. Fleck, saying in an interview that Fleck was about himself -- not the players. Kill was apparently upset about Fleck's comments about having to rebuild the program.

