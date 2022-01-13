Gophers drop last-second heartbreaker to Spartans 71-69

The U of M had opportunities to stage an upset, but eventually lost to Michigan State in East Lansing on Joey Hauser's clutch shot in the closing moment.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Joey Hauser made a low-post shot with a tenth of a second left, lifting No. 10 Michigan State to a 71-69 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night for a ninth-straight win.

The 10th-ranked Spartans had the ball with 18.1 seconds left and the score tied, when A.J. Hoggard drove into the lane in the final seconds and set up Hauser for the final bucket.

Michigan State freshman Max Christie had 16 points, Gabe Brown netted 13 and Tyson Walker added 10 points.

The Golden Gophers were very competitive throughout the game and had opportunities to pull off the upset after getting blown out by the Spartans at home in their Big Ten season opener.

Forward Eric Curry had 19 points and seven boards for the Gophers before crumbling to the floor with what could be a significant injury. Guard E.J. Stephens chipped in 16 points and 6 rebounds, while point guard added 15 points and 5 boards.

Up next for the Gophers are the Iowa Hawkeyes Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena.

