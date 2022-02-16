x
Minnesota Golden Gophers

Gophers endure Buckeye beatdown, lose by 25

After scrapping the lead by a bucket at halftime, the maroon and gold were cursed by cold shooting, losing their sixth game in the last seven.
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, center, tries to drive between Minnesota's Sean Sutherlin, left, and Eylijah Stephens during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State to a 70-45 win over a facing Minnesota Gopher squad. 

The Buckeyes trailed 25-23 at halftime after shooting 40.7% in the first half, also committing eight turnovers. 

The second half was a different story. Ohio State finished shooting 49.1% from the field, including 57.1% in the second half. 

Luke Loewe led Minnesota with 12 points and Jamison Battle added 11.

Minnesota had closed within eight points with 14:25 remaining, but shot 3 of 15 the rest of the way and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

The Gophers are now 12-11 overall, 3-11 in the Big Ten. They're at Penn State Thursday, before returning home to The Barn to take on Northwestern Saturday.

