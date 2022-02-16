Gophers endure Buckeye beatdown, lose by 25

After scrapping the lead by a bucket at halftime, the maroon and gold were cursed by cold shooting, losing their sixth game in the last seven.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State to a 70-45 win over a facing Minnesota Gopher squad.

The Buckeyes trailed 25-23 at halftime after shooting 40.7% in the first half, also committing eight turnovers.

The second half was a different story. Ohio State finished shooting 49.1% from the field, including 57.1% in the second half.

Luke Loewe led Minnesota with 12 points and Jamison Battle added 11.

Minnesota had closed within eight points with 14:25 remaining, but shot 3 of 15 the rest of the way and lost for the sixth time in seven games.

The Gophers are now 12-11 overall, 3-11 in the Big Ten. They're at Penn State Thursday, before returning home to The Barn to take on Northwestern Saturday.

