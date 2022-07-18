Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim named to preseason watch list

The Maxwell Award is presented to the most outstanding college football player at the end of the season.

MINNEAPOLIS — While the official start of the 2022-2023 college football season is a little over a month away, the University of Minnesota's star running back is already on a major post-season award watch list.

Sixth-year running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, which is presented to the nation's most outstanding player at the end of each season, the university announced Monday. Ibrahim was one of 85 players selected on the watch list.

In last year's season opener against Ohio State on Sept. 2, Ibrahim tore his Achilles' tendon, which required surgery and sidelined him for the rest of the year, after running for 163 yards and two touchdowns through three quarters against the Buckeyes. Later in November, Ibrahim announced that he would return to the Golden Gophers in 2022.

In the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Ibrahim was named the 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year, AP Third-Team All-American and the All-Big Ten First Team after rushing 1,076 yards for 15 touchdowns on 201 carries through seven games.

According to the university, Ibrahim has only played in 29 games throughout his five seasons, but ranked eighth all-time on the Golden Gophers' career rushing yards list with 3,003. He is also tied for fourth in career touchdowns at the university with 33.

Since 1937, The Maxwell Award is presented to the most outstanding college football player every season, and semifinalists will be announced Nov. 1, while three finalists will be named Nov. 22. The winner of the Maxwell Award will be unveiled Dec. 8 during the ESPN College Football Awards Show.

The Golden Gophers' upcoming season begins Thursday, Sept. 1 with a home game against New Mexico State, that will likely give Ibrahim the perfect opportunity to become the school's all-time leader in career 200-yard rushing games. Ibrahim is currently tied for first with three 200-rushing yard games. Last year, the Aggies' defense allowed an average of 196 rushing yards per game





