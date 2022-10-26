Minnesota releases 2023 football schedule, ACC team on the road and 2 G5 schools coming to Minneapolis

If Gopher fans were hoping for a strong non-conference slate, well, they'll have to wait a couple of years for that.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota released its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning but while major Big Ten Conference opponents are slated to play at Huntington Bank Stadium next season, the Gophers' non-conference slate could leave fans hoping for more. However, with how the 2022 season has gone, the Golden Gophers may need some gimme wins next year.

Minnesota will open the 2023 season at home on Aug. 31 against Big Ten Conference foe Nebraska. The following week, the Gophers will stay home again with a matchup versus the Mid-American Conference's Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2). In the Gophers' second non-conference game, Minnesota will travel to Chapel Hill to take on the ACC's North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 3-0) on Sept. 16. Minnesota's non-conference slate will end on Sept. 30 when they host the Ragin' Cajuns of the University of Louisiana. The Cajuns, which play in the Sun Belt Conference, are 4-3 overall, 2-2 in conference play this season.

The Tar Heels will likely prove to be a tough opponent next season if they can keep up their momentum from this season. For the Gophers, games against two Group of 5 schools will likely end in decidedly Minnesota wins, barring a major upset.

This season, Minnesota has dropped to 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big Ten play after starting the season 4-0 and in the Top 25. Three of their first four wins were against Western Illinois of the FCS, independent G5 New Mexico State and the PAC-12's University of Colorado, which fired its head coach in the middle of the season. Looking ahead to 2023, if it resembles this season, Minnesota's weaker non-conference slate may provide the team's only sure-fire wins.

The Gophers' regular season next year will conclude on Nov. 25 when they host the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Gophers' complete 2023 football schedule:

Vs. Nebraska - Aug. 31

Vs. Eastern Michigan - Sept. 9

@ North Carolina - Sept. 16

@ Northwestern - Sept. 23

Vs. Louisiana - Sept. 30

Vs. Michigan - Oct.7

@ Iowa - Oct. 21

Vs. Michigan State - Oct. 28

Vs. Illinois - Nov. 4

@ Purdue - Nov. 11

@ Ohio State - Nov. 18

Vs. Wisconsin - Nov. 25

If fans were hoping for a better non-conference slate in 2024, well, they may have to get used to one Power 5 matchup and two G5/FCS matchups for the next decade.

In 2024, the Gophers are scheduled to play at North Carolina and host the FCS's Rhode Island and the Mountain West Conference's University of Nevada at Huntington Bank Stadium. The following season, Minnesota will host the MAC's Bowling Green and Buffalo then will travel to the West Coast to take on the Cal Bears.

The Gophers, in 2026, will host FCS Eastern Illinois, the MAC's Akron and Mississippi State from the SEC. Minnesota is set to host San Jose State from the Mountain West and will travel to Starkville to play Mississippi State the next season.

The University of Minnesota will return to the friendly confines of Huntington Bank Stadium this Saturday to host Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) at 1:30 p.m.

