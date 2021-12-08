x
No. 19 Mich. St. outlasts Minnesota 75-67 in Big 10 opener

The Gophers dropped to 7-1. Eric Curry had a career-high 18 points for Minnesota.
Minnesota guard Payton Willis (0) drives past Michigan State guard Tyson Walker during the first half an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

MINNEAPOLIS — Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Tyson Walker scored 15 points apiece for 19th-ranked Michigan State in a 75-67 victory over Minnesota.

This was the first Big Ten opener for Gophers coach Ben Johnson and the 27th for Spartans coach Tom Izzo. 

Brown had three 3-pointers as the Spartans went 10 for 21 from deep. The Gophers entered the game with the best 3-point defense in the nation at 23.1% allowed. 

The Spartans improved to 8-2 overall. 

