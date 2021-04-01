x
Robbins leads No. 21 Minnesota past No. 25 Ohio State 77-60

MINNEAPOLIS — Liam Robbins had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for No. 21 Minnesota in a 77-60 victory over No. 25 Ohio State. 

Marcus Carr added 15 points and Gabe Kalscheur scored 13 for the Gophers, who improved to 10-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. 

Minnesota emerged with three wins from a 10-day, four-game stretch, all against Top 25 foes. Robbins has been a major reason for that in his first season with the team after transferring from Drake. 

Duane Washington Jr. led the Buckeyes with 21 points. Ohio State fell to 8-3 and 2-3.

