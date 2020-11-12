x
Minnesota Golden Gophers

Robbins nets 27 as Gophers beat Kansas City 90-61

Robbins, a 7-foot transfer from Drake, made 7 of 11 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line.
Credit: AP
Minnesota center Liam Robbins (0) shoots over UMKC forward Josiah Allick (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Transfer Liam Robbins had 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, Marcus Carr added 15 points and seven assists, and Minnesota cruised to a 90-61 win over Missouri-Kansas City.

Robbins, a 7-foot transfer from Drake, made 7 of 11 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line. He opened the scoring at Williams Arena with a 3-pointer and the Golden Gophers never trailed. 

Sharp shooter Gabe Kalscheur hit a 3 before Isaiah Ihnen made a jumper to give Minnesota a 14-3 lead about 5 minutes into the game. 

Demarius Pitts and Brandon McKissic scored 10 points apiece for Kansas City (2-3). 

