'Row The Boat' to Super Bowl LV

Former Gopher standouts Tyler Johnson and Antoine Winfield Jr. have helped lead Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl.

MINNEAPOLIS — A year removed from leading the Minnesota Gophers football team to a huge win at the Outback Bowl, Tyler Johnson and Antoine Winfield Jr. now have their sights on another bowl victory. This one, however, is super-sized.

The Super Bowl.

Johnson and Winfield Jr. are both members of the Super Bowl-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and will be returning to the same field where as Gophers, they won the 2020 Outback Bowl – Raymond James Stadium. It's also the same stadium they've called home as members of the Buccaneers, marking the first time in NFL history a host team will play in the Super Bowl.

Next Stop: SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/VP7bz1Dbd5 — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) January 24, 2021

Johnson and Winfield Jr. were household names around the University of Minnesota campus as they helped revive a Gophers football program to place it hadn't been since the early 1960s.

Winfield Jr., the son of former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Antoine Winfield, made his mark as one of the top safeties in college football. He was named a consensus All-American in his senior season – the first consensus All-American Gopher since center Greg Eslinger in 2005.

Winfield was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers, and started all 16 games as a rookie. He recorded 94 tackles, including three sacks, and one interception. Winfield played in Tampa Bay's first two playoff games – wins over Washington and New Orleans – before being sidelined for the NFC Championship with an ankle injury.

Johnson has been known around Minneapolis for years, starting as a standout quarterback for North High School. With the Gophers, he set school records for career receiving yards (3,305) and touchdown receptions (33). He joined the Bucs – and Winfield Jr.– as a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft and saw the field sparingly throughout his rookie campaign.

Tyler Johnson will play in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7. Can we talk about his insane college numbers?



SCHOOL RECORDS



Career

Yards: 3,305

100-Yard Games: 16

TDs: 33



Season (all set in 2019)

Yards: 1,318

Receptions: 86

TDs: 13

Yards/Game: 101.4

100-Yard Games: 7 pic.twitter.com/RB7DpsDYGz — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) January 27, 2021

In the playoffs, however, Johnson made a few splashes and was the intended target on a crucial defensive pass interference call in the NFC title game against the Green Bay Packers that essentially punched the Bucs' ticket to Super Bowl LV.

Winfield Jr. and Johnson won't be the only ones representing the Gophers in Sunday's game. Damien Wilson, a linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs, also spent two years with the Gophers (2013, 2014) after transferring from Jones County Community College.

Headed back to the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/AJec9iFlLr — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) January 25, 2021