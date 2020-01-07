Seven U of M student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota said seven of its student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the month of June.
According to a news release from the Gophers, the athletes came from multiple sports at the U. The release did not identify the sports or the athletes involved.
The positive test results were reported from a total of 170 coronavirus tests conducted by the University of Minnesota Department of Athletics.
The university said student-athletes who test positive are entered into a protocol and asked to self-isolate. Those student-athletes are given access to "all necessary resources and food," according to the U's news release, and keep in daily communication with athletic medicine staff at the school.
Students must undergo additional screening and testing and be cleared by a team physician before they're allowed to physically participate in team activities.
The university says they have conducted contract tracing with the student-athletes who tested positive, and any person who may have been exposed has been asked to quarantine to prevent potential spread of the virus.
