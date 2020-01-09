U of M: 43 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota says 43 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.
According to a press release from the university's athletic department, the people who tested positive were asked to self-quarantine. Any individual who was exposed was also asked to quarantine to help prevent any potential spread.
While in quarantine, university officials say the student-athletes have access to all necessary resources and are in daily communication with members of the Minnesota's athletic medicine staff.
The press release states that student-athletes undergo additional testing and screening before being able to return to team activities. A team physician must also clear the person before returning.
According to the release, the U of M athletic department has conducted 1,406 total tests since June.