U of M: 43 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota says 43 student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since June.

According to a press release from the university's athletic department, the people who tested positive were asked to self-quarantine. Any individual who was exposed was also asked to quarantine to help prevent any potential spread.

While in quarantine, university officials say the student-athletes have access to all necessary resources and are in daily communication with members of the Minnesota's athletic medicine staff.

The press release states that student-athletes undergo additional testing and screening before being able to return to team activities. A team physician must also clear the person before returning.