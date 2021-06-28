U of M Regents to vote on Huntington Bank Stadium name change

The proposal comes after Huntington purchased TCF Bank, which currently holds naming rights to the Gophers' football stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota's Board of Regents will consider a resolution on Tuesday to officially change the name of TCF Bank Stadium to Huntington Bank Stadium.

The name change comes after Huntington Bancshares, Inc. completed its acquisition of TCF Financial Corporation earlier this month.

TCF Bank originally paid $35 million for the exclusive naming rights to the Gophers' football stadium, and has been the lone name associated with the facility since it opened in 2009. TCF's original agreement gave the company naming rights through the 2030 season; later amendments to the deal added an $8 million contribution to Athletes Village in exchange for adding the stadium logo to the playing surface. Another amendment gave TCF an option to extend the naming rights deal until 2041.

Terms of the original deal gives TCF's successor the right to take over the stadium's name with the University's consent.

Financial terms of the agreement are expected to remain the same. Huntington Bank and University Relations have also approved a proposed logo.