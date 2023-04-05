U of M's Motzko selected as Division 1 Men's College Hockey Coach of the Year

Motzko was chosen after leading the Gophers to their record-sixth Big Ten championship and earning a berth in the NCAA Frozen Four.

MINNEAPOLIS — The U of M Gopher men's hockey team isn't resting on their laurels as they prepare for a game against Boston College Thursday that could land them in the national championship game.

But the team's good work this season has not gone unnoticed; The Gophers have won a pile of awards, the latest going to Bob Motzko, who on Wednesday was named college hockey's top coach.

Motzko is just the second U of M coach to earn the Spencer Penrose Award, given each year to the to CCM/AHCA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Coach of the Year. The only other Gopher to win it was the legendary John Mariucci, who was recognized in 1953.

This is Motzko's fifth season at the helm of the program, and almost certainly his best. The Gophers spent 12 weeks ranked as the No. 1 team in college hockey, and never dipped below the top four, claiming their record-sixth Big Ten Championship in the process.

The 2022-23 campaign was also the third consecutive, 20-plus win campaign for Motzko at Minnesota.

Currently, Motzko and his skaters are preparing for an NCAA Frozen Four matchup against Boston College in Tampa Thursday night, in hopes of playing for the title Saturday if they win.

