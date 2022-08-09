University of Minnesota great Clyde Turner passes away

On Tuesday, 70-year-old Golden Gopher great Clyde Turner passed away.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota announced Tuesday that one of the men's basketball greats, Clyde Turner, passed away at the age of 70.

Turner played for the Golden Gophers from 1971 to 1973 and was part of the 1971 team that won Minnesota its first out-right conference title since 1919, according to the university.

Men's basketball head coach Ben Johnson tweeted his condolences to Turner's family and added that he was "fortunate enough to grow up attending many of Clyde’s community basketball camps."

"Clyde was forever teaching not just basketball but how each of us could go out and positively impact our community," Johnson tweeted in part.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former #Gophers great Clyde Turner. Clyde was an integral part of the 1972 Big Ten Championship team. He will be missed. #C2Fhttps://t.co/Xha28b6201 pic.twitter.com/Haa6FhJy3G — Minnesota Men's Basketball (@GopherMBB) August 9, 2022

In 1973, Turner was drafted in the fourth round of the NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He was one of five teammates who were drafted that year. This year, the Golden Gopher great was set to be inducted into the University of Minnesota "M" Club Hall of Fame. The school says he will be inducted posthumously.

The University of Minnesota did not share Turner's cause of death in its press release.

