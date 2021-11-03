Williams helps Minnesota knock off Northwestern 51-46

The Golden Gophers advance to play fifth seed, and No. 9 ranked, Ohio State on Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tre Williams scored 14 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. 11 and Minnesota snapped a seven-game skid with a 51-46 win over Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament.

The Golden Gophers advance to play fifth seed, and No. 9 ranked, Ohio State on Thursday. Minnesota pulled out the win despite shooting a paltry 37% (18 for 49) while making just 10 of 24 (42%) from the foul line.

Down the stretch, however, the Wildcats didn’t help their cause when, with a 46-39 lead with 4:20 to go, they never scored again.