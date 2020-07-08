x
Minnesota State Mankato athletic director discusses NCAA DII fall sports decision

The NCAA ruled on Wednesday to cancel DII and DIII fall sports championships.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — KARE 11 Sports Director Eric Perkins spoke to MSU-Mankato athletic director Kevin Buisman on Thursday about the NCAA's decision to cancel Division II fall championships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 "I think probably what people don't necessarily really appreciate is that waiting is the hardest part--the uncertainty. Athletics is an endeavor where people like to control their own destiny. I think you have a lot of athletic administrators, coaches and student-athletes feeling that a lot of this is out of their control and that's a tough and challenging place to be," Buisman said.  

    

