x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

College

St. Cloud State men's hockey team advances to its first national title game

David Hrenak made 25 saves for the Huskies, who were without their leading scorer Easton Brodzinski due to a season-ending injury in the East Regional.
Credit: AP
St. Cloud State goaltender David Hrenak, right, celebrates with Nolan Walker (20) and Seamus Donohue after the team's 5-4 wi over Minnesota State in an NCAA men's Frozen Four hockey semifinal in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH — Nolan Walker scored on a redirection with 53.2 seconds left and St. Cloud State held off Minnesota State 5-4 to advance to the program’s first national championship game.

St. Cloud State led 3-1 early in the second period and trailed 4-3 with 15 minutes remaining before winning its 10th one-goal game of the season. 

Joe Molenaar, a freshman, tied it at 4 with his first career goal midway through the third, and Walker got a stick on defenseman Seamus Donohue’s shot to win it. 

David Hrenak made 25 saves for the Huskies, who were without their leading scorer Easton Brodzinski due to a season-ending injury in the East Regional. Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay made 17 saves.

Related Articles

 