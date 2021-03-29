3 Minnesota teams headed to the Frozen Four

Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State have already punched their tickets. The winner of the Minnesota vs. Minnesota State-Mankato will round out the field.

Minnesota will be well-represented in this year's NCAA Frozen Four.

Three of the four teams will be from the State of Hockey after Minnesota-Duluth won a marathon game over the University of North Dakota and St. Cloud State defeated Boston College. The third representative from Minnesota will be either the University of Minnesota or Minnesota State-Mankato, which are playing Sunday night.

The Bulldogs needed five overtimes to defeat the Fighting Hawks in a game that began Saturday night and ended in the early hours Sunday morning.

MOVIN ON BABY!! @UMDMensHockey tops North Dakota, 3-2, in five overtimes. Mylymok nets the game-winner. Bulldogs are Frozen Four bound.#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/TOGx54f7pm — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) March 28, 2021

The Huskies used a three-goal second period to punch their ticket to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2013.

The Bulldogs have won the past two NCAA titles, but no champions were crowned last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.