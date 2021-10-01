Coller discusses new book, 'Making of a Miracle' about 2017 Vikings season

Purple Insider and first-time author Matthew Coller pieces together the remarkable 2017 Vikings season.

MINNEAPOLIS — The making of "Making of a Miracle" took a lot of work.

Going beyond just that one incredible moment for Stefon Diggs against New Orleans, Purple Insider and first-time author Matthew Coller pieces together the remarkable 2017 Vikings season.

"One of the stories of the 2017 season is players rising to the occasion," he said.

In this new book, Coller chronicles the twists and turns of that year which unfortunately also had an end result Minnesota fans are used to.

To purchase the book click here.