Collier, McBride help Lynx beat Liberty 72-66

Minnesota has won three straight games and nine of its last 11.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kayla McBride scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 21 points and 14 boards, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 72-66.

Minnesota (16-9) has won three straight games and nine of its last 11. The Lynx pulled within a half-game of Seattle for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs with seven games to play.

Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney scored 17 points apiece to lead New York (11-17), which has lost five straight games.