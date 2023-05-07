Collier scores 32 points, Lynx beat Fever 90-83 for their fourth straight victory

MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier had 32 points and eight rebounds, Kayla McBride added 21 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 90-83 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Minnesota took its first double-digit lead with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter on a free throw by Collier to make it 80-70. Indiana scored six straight points to get within 82-76 following Lexie Hull's steal and fast-break layup, but Collier answered at the other end for an eight-point lead with 1:12 left.
Lindsay Allen scored 16 points for Minnesota (8-9), which started a four-game homestand. Rookie Diamond Miller, coming off a career-high 25 points, was held to one point in 24 minutes.
Collier scored 10 of Minnesota’s opening 17 points before going to the bench late in the first quarter with two fouls. Collier had 16 points at halftime and 28 entering the fourth quarter. She finished with 30-plus points for the fourth time this season.
Aliyah Boston had 22 points and nine rebounds and NaLyssa Smith added 18 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana (5-12), which has lost five straight games. Kelsey Mitchell, averaging 17.6 points per game, was held to just one point in the first half and she finished with seven points.
Watch more of Minnesota sports:
Watch the latest reports from the KARE 11 sports team in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.