Colorado's top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen combined for four goals, and the Avalanche beat Minnesota 5-1, ending the Wild's five-game winning streak.

Rantanen scored twice for the Avalanche. Joonas Donskoi also scored for Colorado, finishing a breakaway with his eighth goal of the season at 1:57 of the third. Victor Rask scored for Minnesota,