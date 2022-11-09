Concordia Academy set for first state volleyball tournament appearance since 2019

The program has made 16 state appearances, including two state championships. This group of players, however, had never made it to the tournament...until now.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — With 16 state tournament appearances, including state titles in 1984 and 1987, the Concordia Academy volleyball team has a long history on the state's biggest stage, but not this team.

In fact, these Beacons are making their first-ever trip to state -- the program's first appearance since 2019.

Head coach Kim Duis was on that 1987 state championship team, and thinks its time for another trophy.

"This team has just been resilient from the start," said Duis. "I think we're peaking right when we need to be, and playing really good volleyball. This last Saturday, in the section championship game was the biggest one for this group."

Taking down top-seeded Nova has given them the boost they need ahead of state.

"Now knowing that we're capable of doing such huge things, it pushes us to work even harder knowing the goals that we can reach," said senior Kyla McTeague.

"We all knew we could do it," said senior Ava McTeague. "It was just putting everything we've learned all year into one game."

As two of only four seniors on this squad, the McTeague twins really weren't sure how good they'd be this year. But they have full confidence in their team headed into the state tournament.

The Beacons will open their state tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: