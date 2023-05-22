Conforto's 3-run homer in 4-run 1st leads Giants over Twins 4-1

Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer and the first San Francisco Giants batters scored in a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins.

MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer and the first San Francisco Giants batters scored in a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

San Francisco has won six of seven and at 23-24 is one game under .500 for the first time since the Giants were 5-6.

Lamonte Wade Jr. walked on eight pitches and Mike Yastrzemski on five, and J.D. Davis doubled on the 15th pitch from Bailey Ober (3-1) for the go-ahead run. Conforto hit a belt-high 1-0 fastball into the visitors bullpen in left-center for his ninth home run this season.

Sean Manaea (2-2) struck out eight in 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of opener John Brebbia, allowing three hits and three walks. Tristan Beck relieved with runners on second and third and induced Byron Buxton's inning-ending groundout in the fifth.

Scott Alexander struck out the side in the ninth around a walk and a hit batter to get his first save this year.

Minnesota struck out 16 times, matching a season high. Twins batters lead the major leagues with 474 strikeouts,

Ober settled down after the first with four scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and three walks over five innings in his first loss since Sept. 21 at Kansas City.

Kyle Garlick homered in the eighth off Beck. Garlick entered as a pinch hitter for Alex Kirilloff in the third.

