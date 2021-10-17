x
Cousins throws TD pass in OT; Vikes beat Panthers 34-28

Cousins threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense, and Dalvin Cook ran for 140 yards and a score.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) makes the game-winning catch against Carolina Panthers safety Sean Chandler (34) during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. The Minnesota Vikings won 34-28. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kirk Cousins completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn on the first possession of overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to a wild 34-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers. 

Cousins threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense, Dalvin Cook ran for 140 yards and a score and the Minnesota Vikings finally appeared to solve their second-half offensive woes. 

Adam Thielen had a number of big catches, finishing with 11 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown. The Vikings had not scored a second-half touchdown in their previous four games, but the Vikings had three offensive scores after halftime.

Week 6: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

