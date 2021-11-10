Cretin-Derham Hall's Holloman signs with Michigan State

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tre Holloman is taking his talents to East Lansing.
The Cretin-Derham Hall standout basketball player signed his letter of intent on Wednesday with Michigan State.
Holloman said Michigan State "felt like home" and it reminded him of his school in St. Paul.
He starred on the Raiders' football team as well, and will use that toughness when he plays for Spartans head coach Tom Izzo.
Holloman choose Michigan State over Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and others.
Lily Geist (girls hockey/Stonehill College), Luci Selander (girls lacrosse/Butler University), Luke Leondias (boys swimming/University of Minnesota), Cooper Smith (baseball/University of St. Thomas) and Ben Weber (baseball/United States Air Force Academy) also signed at the ceremony at Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday.