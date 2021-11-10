Cretin-Derham Hall's Holloman signs with Michigan State

The Cretin-Derham Hall guard signed his letter of intent on Wednesday with the Spartans.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Tre Holloman is taking his talents to East Lansing.

The Cretin-Derham Hall standout basketball player signed his letter of intent on Wednesday with Michigan State.

Holloman said Michigan State "felt like home" and it reminded him of his school in St. Paul.

He starred on the Raiders' football team as well, and will use that toughness when he plays for Spartans head coach Tom Izzo.

Holloman choose Michigan State over Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and others.