Cristian Arango, LAFC play Minnesota United to 1-1 tie

ST PAUL, Minn. — ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cristian Arango scored for the third consecutive game and Jamal Blackman had a career-high seven saves and Los Angeles FC tied 1-1 with Minnesota United.

Arango played a bending free kick from 24-yards out that handcuffed goalkeeper Tyler Miller to give LAFC (11-12-8) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute. The 26-year-old, who signed with the team on Aug. 2, has scored 12 goals in the last 11 games, including six in the last three matches.