Nelson Cruz hit a grand slam, a solo home run and a double as the Minnesota Twins rolled past the Detroit Tigers 15-6.

Rookie Akil Baddoo hit a grand slam in the ninth for Detroit.

Matt Shoemaker held the Tigers without a hit until Wilson Ramos homered with two outs in the fifth.

He allowed three hits in six innings with five strikeouts and earned his first victory since April 9, 2019.