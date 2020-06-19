Highlights from Home: Day 57

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — This week was supposed to be Special Olympics Minnesota's annual Summer Games but because of the coronavirus pandemic they had to pivot with a virtual Summer Games. Thanks to our viewers for sending some content our way to use in this episode of "Highlights from Home!"
Don't forget to email your sports highlights to Eric Perkins for an opportunity to appear in a future episode - which air weeknights at 10 p.m. on KARE 11.
