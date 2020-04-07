x
Highlights from Home - Day 65

We've got a summer holiday edition of "Highlights from Home!"

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — The steamy July 4th weekend is upon us and we invite you to sit back and cool off watching this episode of "Highlights from Home!" 

Don't forget to email your sports highlights to Eric Perkins for an opportunity to appear in a future episode of "Highlights from Home," airing weeknights at 10 p.m. on KARE 11.

