x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

sports

Highlights from Home - Day 72

We've got a 2-year-old with some serious game on this episode of "Highlights from Home!"

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — We've got a buzzer-beater as well as a striking performance on the mound topping tonight's edition of "Highlights from Home!"

Don't forget to email your sports highlights to Eric Perkins for an opportunity to appear in a future episode of "Highlights from Home," airing weeknights at 10 p.m. on KARE 11.

PAST EPISODES: Highlights from Home - Day 71

PAST EPISODES: Highlights from Home: Day 70

PAST EPISODES: Highlights from Home: Day 69

PAST EPISODES: Highlights from Home: Day 68

PAST EPISODES: Highlights from Home - Day 67

 