Week 2 - Dear Sports...

Twin Cities youth sports athletes tell viewers why they miss participating in their favorite sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Youth athletes aren't able to participate in their favorite sports right now and they're patiently waiting to get back to practices and games.

We're teaming up with Positive Coaching Alliance of Minnesota to let kids voice their thoughts on the sports they miss through letters in a segment called, "Dear Sports..." on Monday nights during the KARE 11 6 p.m. sportscast.

This week's letter was written by 17-year-old Brynn Smith. She's been playing softball for seven years and is a junior at Totino-Grace High School. Brynn has shown versatility on the field playing as an outfielder and infielder.

Students can post their letters to social media platforms for PCA-MN with the #DearSports hashtag or can submit them through email at: MNSportsLetter@PositiveCoach.org.

