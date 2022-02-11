x
DeRozan scores 35, Bulls pull away to beat Wolves 134-122

Anthony Edwards scored 31 for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch, left, talks with guard D'Angelo Russell during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and the Chicago Bulls used a big fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-122.

Tied with Milwaukee and Cleveland for second place in the Eastern Conference coming in, the Bulls went on a 15-2 run early in the fourth and outscored the Timberwolves 42-31 in the period. 

DeRozan scored 16 in the final quarter on the way to his fifth straight game with more than 30 points. 

