Devers, Red Sox win snowy 7th in row; Twins hold silent moment

Monday’s game was postponed due to safety and sensitivity concerns after the police shooting a day earlier of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.
Credit: AP
Boston Red Sox Christian Arroyo (39) slides safely into home base after Boston Red Sox Bobby Dalbec (29) hit a sharp line drive against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Boston won 4-2. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

MINNEAPOLIS — Rafael Devers homered for the fourth straight game and the streaking Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on a snowy afternoon in a series opener moved back following the fatal police shooting of a Black man in the Twin Cities area. 

Hunter Renfroe hit a solo homer and Bobby Dalbec added a pair of RBI doubles as Boston won its seventh in a row. 

Monday’s game was postponed due to safety and sensitivity concerns after the police shooting a day earlier of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. The Twins held a moment of silence for Wright prior to Tuesday’s game. Snow flurries fell for most of the day.

