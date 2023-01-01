Taurasi to join Reeve's USA Basketball camp in Minneapolis

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi wasn't sure she'd join the team after injuring her quad and missing the FIBA World Cup in Australia.

MINNEAPOLIS — Diana Taurasi’s USA Basketball career isn’t done just yet.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist will take part in a national team training camp in Minneapolis next month. Taurasi told The Associated Press last summer that she would consider playing with USA Basketball if she was healthy enough. She injured her quad shortly after and didn’t participate in the FIBA World Cup that the Americans won in Australia.

Taurasi is a free agent right now, but is expected to return to the Phoenix Mercury — the only team she's played for in her WNBA career. She turns 41 in June and would be 42 at the time of the Paris Olympics in 2024. The WNBA’s all-time leading scorer and her good friend Sue Bird holds the record with five Olympic gold medals. The pair helped the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Bird retired from playing at the end of last season.

While Taurasi will be at the camp, Brittney Griner won't. She is still part of the pool that the 2024 Olympic team will be chosen from, but Griner hasn’t been out in public much since a prisoner swap in December brought her home from Russia after a 10-month ordeal that captivated world attention. Griner said she plans on playing in the WNBA this year.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier will also join the team at this year's three-day mini-camp, playing under the leadership of Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve. Reeve has been appointed to coach the national team through 2024.

Curt Miller of Los Angeles, Mike Thibault of Washington and James Wade of Chicago will assist on the team's coaching staff.

Other players expected at the training camp that will run from Feb. 7-9 include former Olympic or World Cup gold medalists: Collier; Ariel Atkins and Elena Delle Donne of Washington; Allisha Gray of Dallas; Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney of New York; Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young of Las Vegas; Kahleah Copper of Chicago and free agent Angel McCoughtry.

Natasha Howard, Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale of Dallas will also be at the camp as well as Phoenix’s Brianna Turner.

Delle Donne has dealt with back issues over the past few years and has only been able to play in 28 WNBA regular season games total over the past two years. She last competed for the U.S. at the 2018 World Cup.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: