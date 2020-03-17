x
Diggs traded to Bills for 1st-rounder, multiple other draft picks

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the star receiver was traded Monday to Buffalo for a handful of draft picks, including a first-round pick in this year's draft.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates in the end zone after a game winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. The Vikings defeated the Saints 29-24. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

It appears Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is headed out east.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the star receiver was traded Monday to the Buffalo Bills for a handful of draft picks, including a first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Schefter is reporting that the Bills will be giving the Vikings a first-round pick, a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, along with a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In return, the Bills will get Diggs and a seventh-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Diggs, a former fifth-round pick for the Vikings, appeared to have confirmed the deal with a post on Instagram, saying "it's time for a new beginning."

Diggs has spent his entire career in Minnesota and will forever be remembered for the Minneapolis Miracle, where he caught the 61-yard, game-winning touchdown in the NFC divisional round against the New Orleans Saints.

In Diggs' five years with the Vikings, he caught 365 passes for 4,623 yards and 30 TDs.

