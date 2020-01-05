Dubnyk, Greenway represent Wild in video game challenge for COVID-19 relief

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Wild forward Jordan Greenway and goalie Devan Dubnyk are teaming up on the ice in a video game. They will represent Minnesota in the NHL Player Gaming Challenge beginning this week.

The league, along with EA Sports, are donating a combined $100,000 to the CDC Foundation in support of COVID-19 relief.

Greenway and Dubnyk are an unlikely duo. The goalie is 33 years old and the forward is 23 years old, but they banter back and forth like old friends and will make a formidable team in this challenge.