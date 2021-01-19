Gibson posts shutout, Ducks hold off Wild 1-0 in home opener

Goalie Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots in the Wild’s first loss of the season.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — John Gibson made 33 saves in his 20th career shutout, and Nicolas Deslauriers scored early in the third period of the Anaheim Ducks’ 1-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Deslauriers converted a superb pass from new Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk for his first goal of the season.

The Ducks hung on to earn their first win of the season while winning their home opener for the fifth consecutive year.

Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots in the Wild’s first loss of the season.