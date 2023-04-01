Duluth mixed doubles curling team wins world title

Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin, both from the Duluth Curling Club, teamed up to win the first world mixed doubles in late April.

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth continues to make its mark in the curling world, the latest example at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in South Korea.

Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin, both from the Duluth Curling Club, teamed up to win the world title in mixed doubles in late April. It's the first time the United States has ever captured gold in the event.

"I can’t even believe it, I’m definitely still speechless right now," said Thiesse, a Duluth native, following the victory. "It definitely hasn’t sunk in yet, but it’s incredible. I’m just so proud of my partner, we had a great week and it’s just incredible.”

It's just another chapter in what's becoming a rather extensive success story for the city that began as far back as the 2006 Winter Olympics when John Shuster, a member of the Duluth Curling Club, helped the United States capture a bronze medal.

It was only the beginning for Shuster, who would go on to win several U.S. Championships and led the U.S. to its first Olympic gold medal in curling at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. That gold medal squad was based out of Duluth and included three Duluth Curling Club members in Shuster, Tyler George and John Landsteiner.

There's very little Shuster hasn't accomplished in curling, but he's yet to do what Thiesse and Dropkin did - win a world title. Last month's mixed doubles victory is the nation's first gold medal since Debbie McCormick led the women's team to victory in 2003.

