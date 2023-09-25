Duluth East football coach placed on leave for allegedly showing 'signs of impairment' at school volleyball tournament

​School officials notified parents in an email that head coach Joseph Hietala had been placed on leave due to alleged violations of the school's policies and ethics.

DULUTH, Minn. — The head coach for the Duluth East High School football team is on administrative leave after police say he showed "signs of impairment" during a volleyball tournament Saturday at the school.

School officials notified parents in an email that head coach Joseph Hietala had been placed on leave due to alleged violations of the school's policies and ethics. As a result, Hietala won't be allowed to participate in any coaching activities, attend any team events or have any contact with the athletes.

The Duluth Police Department told KBJR, an NBC affiliate out of Duluth, that officers were called to the school just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday on a report that Hietala may have been intoxicated inside the school during the tournament. Several parents and staff had concerns and wanted Hietala removed, according to the police report. Officials said Hietala showed signs of impairment, and after speaking with officers, he voluntarily left the campus on foot.

"This decision has been made in accordance with our organization's policies and procedures to ensure a fair and thorough investigation," read the email sent to parents.

