Dumba's free 'hockey without limits' camp continues its success

For a second year in a row, Wild defenseman Matt Dumba is helping make hockey more accessible to all.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba is aiming to expose hockey, and the chance to play the sport, to as many youths as he can.

"The game of hockey has given me and my family so much, I just want to be able to share that with the youth," Dumba said.

Dumba's camp, in its second year, is called "Hockey Without Limits Camp." The camp is free and provides hockey and skills lessons to all youth age groups. This year's camp at Guidant John Rose Minnesota Oval drew more than 170 kids.

"Anybody can play the sport. It doesn't matter what your background is, the color of your skin, it doesn't matter if you have a disability or anything like that," said Kalli Funk, a former star at St. Cloud State who is now the partnerships coordinator for the Wild.

Funk was the driving force behind organizing the camp and helping Matt along the way.