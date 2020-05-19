Eden Prairie boys basketball Coach Flom awarded highest honor

Fans, players, coaches and people in the community surprised coach with a parade of cars outside his home.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — This time, Eden Prairie boys' basketball coach David Flom was happy to welcomed an unexpected surprise outside his home Tuesday evening.

Flom, winner of the National High School Coaches Association's "Coach of the Year" award, was surprised by his wife and family, who organized a parade of cars to drive by their home to congratulate him.

"It brought me to tears right away when I see everybody out here," he said. "I had no idea that this was going to happen, this was super special."

Eden Prairie was the top ranked team in the state before they got the bad kind of surprise and their season ended unexpectedly, like so many others.