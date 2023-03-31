Eden Prairie boys basketball coach resigns

In December, David Flom was suspended for reading a racial slur aloud to his players in a classroom.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Eden Prairie boys basketball coach, David Flom, who was suspended for reading a racial slur aloud to his players, has resigned "effective immediately," according to Eden Prairie Schools spokesperson.

Eden Prairie Public Schools first confirmed in December of 2022 that a complaint was made against Flom and that it was under investigation, but did not provide any details regarding the nature of that complaint.

A few days after the incident, the Star Tribune reported Flom was accused of reading a racial slur aloud in a classroom, which the district said was part of a lesson about responsible use of social media.

Flom was suspended and afterward, school officials said he would "transition back" coach. He also apologized for the incident and released this statement earlier this year.

"I could not possibly be more sorry for all the harm that I have caused," Flom said. "We are trying to focus our attention and energies on helping the players, school and community to move forward with the lessons learned. I am amazed by the support we have received and continue to receive."