Edina's Dahlien wins Ms. Soccer, sets sights on state and beyond

Minnesota's Ms. Soccer has scored 33 goals so far this season and is looking to add more as the Hornets push for a state championship.

EDINA, Minn. — Maddie Dahlien is scoring at a scorching pace this season. With 33 goals during her senior campaign, she's about to become the all-time leader in goals scored for Edina High School, and she just captured the honor of winning "Ms. Soccer" in Minnesota.

"I think it's just the competitive side of me," she said. "When I go out there, I'm out for blood."

Dahlien has 13 assists this season as well, to add to her sterling scoring record.

The Hornets are undefeated this season and are seeking a state championship.