Edman drives in 3 runs, LeBlanc sharp as Cards beat Twins

Twins starter Griffin Jax allowed two hits in a season-high five innings.
Credit: AP
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader is congratulated after scoring a run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, July 30, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

Tommy Edman drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double, Wade LeBlanc pitched 5 2/3 strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1. 

LeBlanc matched a season high in innings pitched. He worked out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth, and stranded six baserunners in the first four innings. 

Ryan Helsley pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. 

Edman’s bases-clearing double off Tyler Duffey snapped a 1-all tie in the sixth. 

Twins starter Griffin Jax allowed two hits in a season-high five innings.