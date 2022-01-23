x
Ellingson continues streak of playing in U.S. Pond Hockey Championship

Lake Nokomis is buzzing again after the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship was canceled due to the pandemic in 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS — The only breaks this year might be in a frozen lake.

Since its inception in 2006, a lot has changed but one thing that’s stayed the same is Tom Ellingson.  

He’s one of about a dozen people that have competed every year.

